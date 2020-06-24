Somerset’s $74.86 million budget was approved Monday night, and although unique circumstances surrounded the usual budget planning time, Mayor Alan Keck said he was proud of both the current budget and what Somerset has accomplished over the last year.
The budget is usually workshopped in several informal meetings held in the run-up to the new fiscal year. This time, the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the first time council was able to discuss the numbers face-to-face was during it’s second reading and vote.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said that any budget, even in years where all seems to be going well, is a guess on the city’s finances.
“This budget, more so than any in a long time, a lot of it depends on what happens into the next few months,” he said.
A lot of the economic impact from the pandemic shutdown will not be known until the end of July or the beginning of August, he said.
The good news, Broyles said, is that Somerset is in a better position than some cities in that it does not depend completely on occupational tax for revenues. But the city does see income from occupational taxes, and that revenue depend on the number of people working.
With people forced out of work for several months this spring, this city will see some kind of impact on its funds.
Plus, Broyles said he is not confident on what may happen with the coronavirus in the next few months. There is a chance, he pointed out, that there could be an escalation in the number of cases in the fall.
More than likely, Broyles said, the city will have to look at amending the budget later on, based on what the actual numbers look like.
“This is a road map. Just because it’s in here, if the money’s not coming in, there’s always next year for some of these projects that can wait,” he said.
The budget passed 10-2, with councilors John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell voting against it.
Minton raised concerns with expenses included within the budget, especially in light of the pandemic and the fact that the city’s “cash money” had dipped to around $16.38 million from the reported $19 million from a couple of years ago.
Minton also asked about the cost of holding the downtown festivals sponsored by the city that take place throughout the year.
Minton said the city spent $200,000 on “block parties” last year, and while he understood that people had fun at those events, he said the city as a whole needed to “buckle down” on its spending.
If the council ends up having to tell its citizens it needs to raise taxes or utility rates, Minton said, “It’s going to be hard to do that to these people when we’re out here partying in the streets, spending $200,000 a year of taxpayer money.”
Keck countered by saying that most of that $200,000 was for initial costs that would not reoccur – buying items like safety gates and signs. He also said that only looking at what was spent doesn’t take into account the revenue the city raised in sponsorships and other income.
As for raising utility rates, Keck said as an aside, “We actually did. We didn’t tell anybody about it on water. We raised those rates and then no one ever knew about it.”
The budget for the upcoming fiscal year did not contain any changes in utility rates, however. During the first reading, a few sentences were read out concerning water and wastewater rates that were holdovers from last year’s budget.
Broyles apologized, saying that he had forgotten to remove the wording, and clarified there was no rate raises in this budget.
The budget does include funding for first responders vehicles, including the potential purchase of vehicles for Fire and Police.
With police vehicles, Broyles and Keck both said it was a good idea to try to purchase vehicles while financing rates were low.
Keck said that the city was still under contract with Enterprise to supply fleet vehicles for the city, but said it wasn’t an exclusive contract, and that “to do it right” the city would need to buy six or seven new vehicles a year.
As for the fire trucks, Keck pointed out that two of the Somerset Fire Department’s fleet was purchased by County Government under an agreement that will have to be renegotiated in 2023.
The city is looking at buying a couple of vehicles through its own money and financing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.