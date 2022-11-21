The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The accident happened on North U.S. 27 near Ky. 3253 Collage Street in McCreary County.
Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, was walking on U.S. 27 and was struck near the fog line of the southbound lane. He was struck by a 2005 Red Chevy Pickup, operated by Zachery J. Heath 18, of Barbourville.
McCreary County EMS transported Mr. Troxell to Scott County, Tenn., hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the hospital. Mr. Heath was not injured in the crash.
Trooper Aron Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department and Kentucky State Highway Department.
