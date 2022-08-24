What does it mean to be a mini-storage business? Somerset’s Planing and Zoning Commission is working towards defining one, in terms of being able to build such a business within city limits, that is.
The city needs to make changes to the zoning ordinance, according to commission chair Mark Vaught, because there is no definition anywhere on Somerset’s record for what mini-storage facilities consisted of.
City Attorney John Adams added that the city needs to create the conditions for it, “because it is a growing industry – it has been for 20 years – and it’s no longer just some pole barns on the edge of town where the out-of-towners park their boats.”
Adams pointed out that there are different types of storage, from climate controlled to record storage.
The Commission approved the addition of self-service storage units as a conditional use business under the B-2, or Business-2, zone.
The change to the zoning ordinance will still need to be approved by City Council.
B-2 is a zoning designation for businesses that are located on major highways, such as U.S. 27 or Ky. 914. According to the city’s zoning ordinance, the types of businesses usually found in B-2 include hotels, vehicle sales, medical offices and banks.
Types of businesses allowed under “conditional use” within B-2 include athletic facilities, race tracts and mail order businesses.
Under the previous wording, storage was only allowed within industrial zones.
But, as Adams explained, most large cities allow for mini-storage spaces along highways as long as they are completely indoors and are not storage for junked cars or nuisance items.
According to the definition approved by commissioners, a self-service storage business must have spaces no larger than 1,000 square feet to be used for storing items, cannot store bulk supply, and can be rented for varying periods of time, usually month-to-month.
Those spaces cannot be ancillary to a residence, nor can they exist only as a storage space for a warehouse or logistics business.
Under the conditional use terms, the business has to conform to specified screening or landscaping requirements as deemed needed to protect any adjoining residential lots, and it cannot include outside storage of vehicles or boats.
Conditional use will be allowed on a case-by-case basis.
