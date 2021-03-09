In 2019, Mayor Alan Keck accomplished his mission of bringing more art and entertainment to downtown Somerset.
In 2021, downtown Somerset will be sharing with a more rural part of the county.
The #seemyset Art Market will be held Saturday, March 27 at Suits-Us Farm, located at 4291 Ky. 80, north of the bridge leading to Lee’s Ford Marina and Nancy. The open-air market features many of the attractions people have come to love about recent local festivals — food trucks, music, visual art — but puts it in a bucolic outdoor setting.
“What tourism is doing now statewide is pushing more travel within the state — Know your state, know your community,” said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Tourism Director, to the Commonwealth Journal. She noted that the idea was to pair that philosophy with what Somerset had been doing, community events with art as a central focus. “It wasn’t just art sitting there. It was art happening. Everyone enjoying all parts of the festivals.”
Going to Suits-Us Farm takes the #seemyset brand not just outside the city but in the vicinity of Pulaski County’s crown jewel and key tourism magnet: Lake Cumberland.
“(The idea) lends toward going where a lot of visitors go, toward Lake Cumberland — somewhere they know,” said Ikerd. “But on the way, we’re showing our tourists a new part of the county that they haven’t seen, and we’re showing locals that maybe don’t normally go there something else we offer.
“The local economy has to be strong again,” she added, “and we have to (help that happen) by supporting one another.”
The #seemyset Art Market — Somerset’s first major event for 2021 — will feature a variety of vendors, according to information provided by the city, including local and regional artists who will sell their work, plus several downtown boutiques and eateries. Food trucks will be available on site and local musicians will perform acoustic sets throughout the day.
The highlight will be an auction to benefit art initiatives within the city. Bourbon barrel lids painted by local artists during the city’s Moonlight Festival in October will be auctioned during the event, with all money raised going to a new #seemyset Art Fund, which will be available to support future art projects within the city.
Amanda Brooks is one of those local artists to contribute a bourbon barrel lid last fall. She’s excited about her work being a part of this new artistic initiative by the City of Somerset.
“Any opportunity they give us to showcase our art and contribute in a positive way to the community (is welcome),” said Brooks, whose bourbon barrel lid depicts the “Horse Soliders” of Somerset’s own Horse Solider Bourbon overlooking the lake, near which their distillery will be located. “I think it opens doors for more people to come out and say, ‘I want to try this too.’”
The slots for artists are virtually full, noted Ikerd, with a few more i’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed with a couple of event contributors. But that number of invitations contains “key” players from the area, including what Ikerd calls the local “art houses” — Watershed Arts Alliance, the John Sherman Cooper (formerly Carnegie) Community Arts Center, the Shine House, Somerset ART Studio, Flashback Theater Co. — as well as artists from outside the region.
Somerset Tourism and Healthy Somerset will also unveil a downtown Mural Walk during the market. Visit Somerset Tourism’s website, seesomerset.com, to view an interactive map directing them to each of the murals downtown sponsored by the city and learn more about the artists who created them. Ikerd said the initiative not only promotes the city’s growing arts presence, but encourages healthy behavior.
The market is presented by Applied Behavioral Advancements. Owner Chris George, who also serves as the president of the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation, said the market will offer a unique setting to build excitement about what’s happening in downtown Somerset and showcase the community’s talented artists.
“We have so many incredibly talented artists in Somerset,” said George. “Certainly, we can see the murals around, certainly we all know a lot of them. But it’s not very often we get an opportunity to come to one location and see all of the diversity of their artwork.”
The #seemyset Art Market will be the same weekend as the No Boat Show Boat Show, an initiative of Lake Cumberland Tourism to showcase boat dealers, marinas and outdoor adventure businesses.
“We are always focused on ways to bring people downtown, but we also want to take opportunities to bring downtown to other parts of the county and promote the things people can find when they visit,” said Ikerd. “We are excited to partner with Lake Cumberland Tourism to do an event the same weekend as the No Boat Show Boat Show, as a way to promote our entire county.”
Ikerd participates annually in travel shows in metro areas like Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington to spread the word about what people can experience when they visit Somerset. Because these shows were canceled in 2021 due to COVID-10 concerns, Ikerd embraced the opportunity to create something that focuses on growing tourism at home while continuing to promote the arts.
Admission is free to the #seemyset Art Market, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 27.
To learn more and see a complete list of vendors and artists participating in the #seemyset Art Market, visit See Somerset on Facebook (@SeeSomersetKy) or seesomerset.com and click on “Events.”
“We’ve always known our best ambassadors are our residents,” said Ikerd. “But what we have learned in the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic is how important it is to support businesses, artists and musicians right here at home that fuel our local economy. With this event we’re uniquely focused on taking downtown outside of the city limits and promoting all we have to offer so that our residents will not only visit downtown but encourage others outside the county to do so as well.”
