Somerset Police Chief William Hunt attended his first meeting as a member of the Kentucky 911 Advisory Council Tuesday — an appointment for which he has been selected to represent police chiefs across the state.
The Kentucky 911 Advisory Council includes 16 subject matter experts in the fields of emergency communications, public safety and local government. The council funnels input from 911 stakeholders to the Kentucky 911 Services Board, a division of the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. The board provides grants, support and training to Kentucky’s network of certified 911 dispatch centers.
The 911 Services Advisory Council provides advice and counsel to the board on a wide variety of subjects, including developing a statewide 911 strategy, best practices to adopt and implement Next Generation 911 technologies, and crafting a strategic vision for grant deployment.
Grants provided by the 911 Services Board help dispatch centers fund necessary upgrades and equipment. In 2021, the board awarded 42 grants in 35 Kentucky counties totaling just more than $2 million. The Pulaski County 911 Center was a recipient of one of these grants in 2020, which provided a new computer-aided dispatch system.
“Anytime there is an opportunity to represent Somerset at the state level, I want to do so to better our community,” Hunt said. “I am honored to represent chiefs of police from across Kentucky on this council and will work to make suggestions that help bring more resources to our 911 centers.”
Hunt is also a member of the Law Enforcement Executive Committee for United States Attorney’s Eastern District of Kentucky; serves as first vice president for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, becoming president in August 2022; and serves as chairman of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.
For more information about the 911 Services Board and Advisory Council, visit https://911board.ky.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.