Two members of Somerset Police Department’s leadership team traveled to the nation’s capital last week to discuss critical issues facing the law enforcement community with their colleagues and share those concerns with legislators.
Chief William Hunt and Assistant Chief Josh Wesley attended the State Association of Chiefs of Police Midyear Conference March 22-24, which, in addition to evaluating critical issues, provided an opportunity to identify best practices and enhance relationships with fellow officers. Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police Director Shawn Butler also attended.
Conference topics included health and wellness for law enforcement, recruitment and retention, and national trends. Hunt, Wesley and Butler then met with Congressman Hal Rogers, U.S. Representative from the 5th District of Kentucky — which includes Somerset — about law enforcement needs and concerns across the state. They also discussed grant opportunities for law enforcement within Pulaski County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.