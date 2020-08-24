If the Somerset City Council approves proposed tax rates, it will be the 10th year in a row that property owners will not see an increase.
The council held the first readings for both property tax and bank franchise tax at Monday’s meeting.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said there was “strong encouragement” from the council not to raise rates.
“No tax increases, and I’m proud of that and will continue to manage things in a fiscally conservative way,” Keck said.
The proposed property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 is to be $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2020, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2021.
As for the bank franchise and local deposit tax, the rate will hold at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2021 for the tax year of 2020, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
A 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2021.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
A second reading and vote for both tax rates is should take place at the next scheduled council meeting, September 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.