It’s official, no new taxes – at least as far as the City of Somerset is concerned.
Somerset City Council voted Monday night to keep the same tax rates the city has seen for the past 11 years.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said he was happy that the city could keep the same rates for another year.
“I’m really proud of it. With all the progress that we’ve seen and the investment that we’ve made across every department, to be able to keep our taxes low for our citizens is a blessing,” he said.
He added that he did not see a future in which the city would have to raise taxes.
The vote was unanimous among all 12 council members, with Keck saying he commended their efforts in keeping taxes low. “We’re continuing to make this an incredibly affordable place to live,” Keck told the council.
The property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2021-2022 is $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2021, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2022.
The bank franchise and local deposit tax rates also remain the same, with the rate holding at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2022 for the tax year of 2021, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
A 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2022.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
