The Somerset High School and Pulaski County High School boy/girl doubleheader basketball games on Friday, Dec. 17, at Pulaski County High School gymnasium, will raise money for storm victims in western Kentucky.
Admission to the 47th District cross-town rivalry basketball games will offer free admission. However, they will be accepting donations and gift cards, at the door, to be given directly to the storm victims in western Kentucky.
