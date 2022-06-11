Not everyone in Pulaski County knows about the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad or understands what they do.
At least, until the worst happens and the Rescue Squad is on the scene to do their dangerous job.
Keith Price, Rescue Squad Captain, would like to change that.
Price invited the Commonwealth Journal this past week to the squad’s facility on Thurman Road to showcase their impressive array of vehicles and share some information about this crucial agency within the county government structure.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad is the sole officially-recognized rescue squad by local government, and is the locally recognized Emergency Management Agency by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. The Rescue Squad is deployed for vehicle extractions in the event of wrecks, the rescue of drowned persons in the lake and other bodies of water, rescue of victims from non-burning structures, and searches and rescues in caves, trenches, and over rough terrain, They participate in searches for missing persons, dive and recovery operations, aircraft search and rescue and provide aerial support with drone operations.
The agency will also assist and provide personnel in a number of situations, such as evacuations, disaster events, transporting victims to shelter, and warning and communications.
The Rescue Squad was incorporated in September of 1965 under then-chief Gilmore Phelps, with the air of volunteer citizens. It was a response to the Somerset Fire Department being overwhelmed by the number of incidents that weren’t fire-related. Firefighters could spend some time training for these problems, but didn’t have the proper equipment or time to deal with them effectively.
Adair County native Paul Coomer is chief of the Rescue Squad, a position he’s held since 1974. Coomer’s influence was felt quickly on his arrival; he had the Rescue Squad collect and distribute donations to those who lost everything when the Science Hill community was devastated by a tornado. He also oversaw the Rescue Squad becoming a charter member of the Kentucky Association of Rescue Squads, an organization designed to help provide mutual aid between agencies on difficult, time-consuming rescue efforts.
Coomer also became a dive master, sending himself and others on the squad to drive school; the squad has had as many as three dive masters at one time. He also helped the squad’s average response time improve to just over five minutes, a significant decrease from the 20 minute it was before. Pulaski County’s squad was the first in the state to purchase and utilize “Jaws of Life” equipment, and serves as the back-up for Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, operating their own pair of ambulances for when EMS gets covered up.
A new 9,760-square-foot building on Thurman Road was completed in 2009, replacing the original squad building built in 1972. A second building was constructed in 1997 to cover the southern end of the county along U.S. 27.
The Rescue Squad began using drones in the summer of 2021, purchasing a pair of DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise drones, and has used them to assist local fire and law enforcement agencies for calls ranging from missing person to wildfires. The drones have thermal imaging capabilities, and can provide a useful “eye in the sky” for search and rescue efforts.
Price described the squad’s various trucks and boats, including a large one with deep and side scan sonar capabilities, and also have a new dive boat for efforts that require going into the water. There is a dive boat parked at both stations, north and south, to most effectively reach water areas in the event of an emergency.
“I can be in the water in five to six minutes from here,” said Price, speaking at the Thurman Road station. “At the south station, I can be in the water in five minutes at Waitsboro.”
There are also a couple of recovery boats, a dive trailer to carry diving gear — “They have a place to change clothes, we have a place to store bottles, we have a place where we can lock all our stuff up” — and a communications trailer containing the drones used for search and rescue, wildfire and other such efforts.
The north station and south station both have a heavy rescue truck, offering specialized equipment for critical situations, and there are three first response trucks stationed throughout the county at different places for quick response, often kept at a Rescue Squad member’s home. In all, there are 11 rescue vehicles in the fleet, along with seven boats — “all the way down to a Zodiac, which is a rubber raft boat with a jet drive motor on it that can go up Buck Creek and Pitman Creek,” said Price.
More than the trucks and gadgets however, it’s really the people who make up the all-volunteer Rescue Squad who allow it to be the high-functioning operation that it is.
“We have master divers on the department here, we have cave and rescue people on here, we have high-angle, low-angle rescue personnel,” said Price, “and it takes everyone with their specialties to make the department work. Everybody has their different specialities.”
In all, this is as well-stocked as the Rescue Squad has ever been, noted Price — and he notes that it’s important for the public to be aware of it and what all the agency can do.
“Whatever I need countywide, from car wrecks to search-and-rescue to drownings to lost persons, we have the equipment to cover all of it,” he said. “(The public) depends on the emergency services in Pulaski County, and knowing that if someone is in a car wreck, we’re going to be there and cut them out; knowing that if they’re lost, we’re going to come find them.”
