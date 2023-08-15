Local tourism officials took time Monday night to inform Somerset City Council of the area’s economic impact report, delivering a record-breaking number.
A promotional video created specifically to announce that number was shown to council members at the meeting. The final images reported that the area saw an estimated $144.52 million in economic impact.
That is up from 2021’s numbers of $137.8 million.
Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd and Lake Cumberland Tourism Executive Director Michelle Allen jointly made the announcement, giving credit to both the community and the partnership they share in their respective duties.
“I’m thankful for this partnership most because together we are able to accomplish and do things we cannot individually do on our own,” Ikerd said.
Allen explained that the figures come from a company called Tourism Economics, which was hired by the state of Kentucky to determine economic numbers across the Bluegrass.
She said the impact figures take into consideration different types of impacts. “You have a direct impact, that means when someone’s literally coming and staying in a hotel, or somebody’s coming and eating at our restaurants. … Then you have indirect impact, so that is somebody coming to a conference, and then we’re paying the caterer to feed those folks at the conference. Then you also have the induced impacts, which are the folks that work in the tourism industry turn around and spend their money in our community,” Allen said.
To offset those numbers, Allen added, “Each household in Kentucky would need to be taxed an additional $536 to replace visitor generated taxes. … But, specifically in Pulaski County, it would be $418. So we are very grateful for our visitors that come to see us.”
Ikerd noted that the number “shatters all records ever held in Somerset/Pulaski County. I think it’s not a coincidence that in this year we had a record number it’s also a year of record attendance for our free downtown festivals, bringing in over 22,500 people.”
That doesn’t even take into consideration the number of people who visit for other events, such as Somernites Cruise or the Master Musicians Festival.
Both women said their respective offices were funded through a 3% transient tax, which is a tax added onto the rental of hotel rooms or Airbnb properties.
“In turn, we turn that 3% into marketing dollars so we can continue to have folks that come here,” Allen said.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck thanked Allen and Ikerd for their work, saying on behalf of the city of Somerset: “While we have some incredible amenities and natural resources and natural gifts or advantages, I’ve always said our best asset is our people.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council held first readings on two annexation requests.
The first was for 214 New Oak Drive, otherwise known as the area at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex in which an apartment building is being built.
As such, that property will enter into the city as a Residential-3 (R-3), or as multi-family residential usage.
The second is for 103 Willow Drive, a residence that will enter as a Residential-1(R-1), or single-family unit.
Due to changes in state annexation law, the city must give County Government a 45-day notice before city council can hold a second reading and vote.
