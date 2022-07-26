The City of Somerset is getting a $250,000 federal grant to help with the replacement of water meters that can be read from a meter reader’s vehicle by a radio signal it puts out.
Both Mayor Alan Keck and Water Department Manager Dana Whitis said the new meters will be more accurate and more efficient than the old ones.
Whitis said she was excited to receive the grant. “We’ve been working on the for over a year.”
The grant is provided through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
While it won’t cover all of the 9,000 water meters that need to be updated, it will help to replace around 2,000 meters within the city limits, Whitis said.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Keck said the grant will help with a project that the city is going to have to undertake anyway.
Council members approved a handful of resolutions that are required by the federal grant application process, including one promising the city would cover any overrun costs of the project, meaning the city can’t come back to the federal government and ask for more money.
One resolution stated that sealed bids for the project will be reviewed by a committee. When Councilor Jim Mitchell asked whether that meant the council would not get final approval, City Attorney John Adams explained that the council would only need to be involved in the bid process if the bids are substantially larger than expected, or if the overall cost of the project becomes larger than expected.
Council also held the first reading of a budget amendment to add the grant into the 2022-2023 budget. A second reading and vote will be held at a later date.
Whitis said that not only would the grant help cover some of the costs, but the department’s employees themselves would be doing the actual labor in switching meters out, saving the city the expense of that labor.
Whitis said the meters would be beneficial for the homeowners because the “can detect a leak almost immediately.”
Each meter will emit a radio signal, which can be read from a truck just driving down the street. That means Water Department workers no longer have to get out of the vehicle and walk house-by-house to reach each meter manually.
“Right now, it takes 30 days to read every meter,” Whitis said. With the new technology, workers can read all their meters within two days.
That will free up time for those employees to do other work within the Water and Wastewater Departments, she said – meaning there are no plans to reduce the number of employees just because they aren’t needed to read meters.
Homeowners don’t need to do anything, she said, adding that they likely won’t even know if their meter has been replaced unless they happen to be at home and outside when the switch happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.