The city of Somerset received a clean audit report Monday, which according to both Mayor Alan Keck and the auditing firm was a credit to the city’s financial staff.
The city saw overall gains, and revenues for many departments were close to what was expected despite the pandemic shutdown. But amidst the good news was a couple of warnings from auditors – warnings they have been giving the city for a couple of years – with the sewer department and EMS still being seen as the problem children of the budget.
Auditor Heather Cochran of RFH, PLLC, pointed out those two areas to councilors during a Zoom meeting, shown to the public via Facebook Live.
Cochran said there has been some improvement in the sewer department’s budget this year, in that for the first time in several years incoming cash was enough to cover expenses. “But just barely,” Cochran said. “I would not say that I’m not still concerned about your sewer fund. I would say that you’re still kind of operating bare bones there.”
The department took in $757,430, while debt services were $741,745.
Even worse was Emergency Medical Services, which saw its debt grow rather than shrink.
For 2020, the EMS lost $974,681, with Cochran pointing out that it contributed heavily to the amount that the department owes the General Fund. EMS currently owes the General Fund $3.1 million.
Cochran said that most of the problem comes from not being able to collect bills from EMS runs.
When asked how to fix the sewer department’s budget, Cochran stated bluntly, “Unfortunately with the sewer, the recommendation would be to raise rates, which is never popular.”
Or, as Keck pointed out, they could look at a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).
“When you don’t have a COLA for 10 years, and your salaries and your benefits go up for that decade -- and your costs of materials -- it’s eventually going to catch up to you,” Keck said.
He said the city should look at an independent index to see how much a COLA should be, and said likely it would not raise bills by more than a dollar per household each month, saying it was more likely to be around $0.40 to $0.50.
Keck pointed to Councilor Donna Hunley as someone who has championed adding a COLA to bills in order to fully fund the sewer department in years past.
Hunley agreed, saying “I still think we should be looking at that very hard, because we’re losing funds every month. … I’m ready to move on it whenever.”
Keck stressed that the overall financial health of the city was excellent. “But if you don’t think for the future, when the future shows up you’re not going to be prepared. I think this is a way to protect the city short-term without hurting anybody long term.”
As for EMS, Keck said the city has hired a third party billing company that should help with collections. Plus, he said that county government should chip in more to help. “We’re simply carrying too much of the burden of EMS for the whole community. And I’ll be having those conversations with the Judge [Steve Kelley] and the magistrates. The city can’t eat a million dollar loss every year on EMS for the entire county when we make up 20 percent of the population.”
Overall, Keck said he was pleased with the audit.
“There’s some good and some bad. There’s areas for us to get better, but there’s a lot of things to be proud of in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.