Governor Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office in Somerset has reopened for limited services as of Wednesday, July 15.
“We are resuming some essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”
In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Somerset are limited at this time to the following:
• Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;
• Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;
• Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;
• Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing;
• Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, 2020, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order; and
• Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.
Now that the office is back open, the governor still encourages anyone who can renew or replace credentials remotely to do so. Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired – or will expire – any time from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 and who do not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded at https://kycourts.gov/Pages/DLreopeningplan.aspx.
Gov. Beshear also reminded Kentuckians that licenses and permits that expired March 18 through July 6, 2020 were automatically extended 90 days beyond the printed expiration date.
“We look forward to resuming in-person customer service in our Somerset office,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But it is essential that we resume that service in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. We’re implementing new practices that encourage social distancing and we look forward to resuming operations at other regional offices around the commonwealth as conditions permit.”
The Regional Driver Licensing Office in Somerset is at 650 North Main Street, Suite 240. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.
Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
To maintain the safest possible environment, employees of the KYTC Somerset regional office will adhere to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask, and customers will be required to do the same. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use.
Keep up with information from Gov. Beshear and his administration about the COVID-19 pandemic at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and on the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
