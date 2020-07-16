Mr. James C. "J.C." McDowell, age 76 passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19th at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home. The family of Mr. J.C McDowell will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. Sunday until…