Imagine being a college student and spending your summer break – eight weeks of it – biking from California to Virginia. That’s 3,600 miles, from ocean to ocean.
A group of Western Kentucky University students are doing just that, and doing it to raise awareness of the disease of Alzheimer’s.
The group is raising money for an organization called Bike4Alz. The men rolled into Somerset on Saturday, mainly because its the hometown of one of the cyclists, Jace Lancaster.
Lancaster is a 2019 graduate of Pulaski County High School, and is currently a Junior studying Marketing and Sales.
“We’re a group of kids from Western Kentucky University, and we’re all in the same fraternity together. Phi Gamma Delta,” Lancaster explained.
The fraternity has done this every year since 2012, with 12 to 14 guys making the trip each year.
They drive out to San Fransisco, starting at the Pacific Ocean, and make their way mile by bile across the heart of the United States.
“We’ve seen it all,” Lancaster said. “… We rode through California. I got to see the Sierra Nevadas, got to see Lake Tahoe, and then we got to see the Rocky Mountains, the deserts of Nevada, planes of Kansas and Missouri, and went across the Mississippi. It’s been a really neat experience just to see everything our country has to offer.”
While it’s a great way to see the country, Lancaster and his fraternity brothers always kept their initial goal in mind.
“This ride allows us to spread the word and raise funds, and we put it all towards research and to the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s just to help out people who are suffering from it, and also hopefully put a foot in the right direction towards research.”
So far, they’ve raised a little over last year’s total of $100,000. While Lancaster didn’t know exactly what their current total was, he said the group was well on its way to hitting its goal of $150,000.
The cyclists average around 70 to 80 miles each day, and tend to ride six or seven days in a row with a rest day thrown in every so often.
Their longest day was one in Kansas, where they rode 120 to represent the longest day of the year, he said.
A few days ago, the group rode into Kentucky from the Missouri border. They stopped at their home turf of WKU, before riding into Lexington. Then, on Saturday, they took U.S. 27 from Lexington into Somerset – meaning that Halls Gap was along the route.
Chaney Ruby, a Healthcare Administration student from Somerset who made the ride last year, described it. “Seeing Halls Gap – it puts a pit in your stomach seeing it for the first time. But I had no doubt that they would make it this far, and they’re killing it raising the money for Alzheimer’s.
The riders plan on being in Virginia Beach on July 28, where Lancaster said he plans on taking a good rest, eating some good food and spending time with family.
Ruby remembers seeing the end of the ride last year, and knows what kind of preparation and dedication it takes to get to that point.
“The thing that a lot of people really don’t realize is that none of these guys were really cyclists before. None of us really cycle, … besides a couple guys that had experience before,” Ruby said.
The team members get notified in October that they are going, so they have a few months to practice, but some of that is in winter, so it’s not as much time as they really need.
“Personally, I did about 300 miles before, and it’s not enough. Nothing can prepare you. I realized that very soon. In California you kind of look out, and you’re looking at the ocean far away from everybody, and it hits you that it’s real,” Ruby said.
So, is cycling something Ruby wanted to continue doing after the ride? “Funny enough, I just got my bike fixed a week ago. I personally threw my bike into the ocean when I was done. I have a video of me doing a shot put throw, and you can hear my dad in the background going ‘I paid for that!’”
But seeing this year’s guys make the trek got Ruby inspired to at least give it another try.
“It was something that at the time I swore up and down I’d never do again. I’d never touch it. But here I am. Especially when you see these guys doing what they’re doing, you think, ‘I need to get back out there.’”
Trent Edmunds, from Bowling Green, was the group’s event planner. He said that along the route the group stopped at several memory care centers for parties and events, where they may get to enjoy live music, good food and good company in the form of Alzheimer’s patients.
Edmunds said the men got to sit down with patients, hear their stories and learn how the disease impacted them.
He said about the ride, “It’s a way to be part of something bigger than yourself. You get that selfish aspect of getting to say, ‘I biked across the country.’ But I know that when this is all said and done, I’ll never just say I biked across the country. There’s going to be a reason why.”
For more information or to donated, visit www.bike4alz.org/.
