Eastern Kentucky is still recovering after devastating floods caused damage in 14 counties back in July of 2022. And some Pulaskians are still finding ways to help those counties – such as helping a library build back its collection.
Somerset Resident Jennie Stanley said that when she heard about the floods, she joined the hundreds of thousands across the state who were concerned for those affected.
But at 84 years old, she knew she couldn’t help by doing anything physical, like “push mud” or build buildings, she said.
What she could do, however, is help Pulaski County start up a book drive to collect and give gently used books to a community in need.
To start the drive, Stanley plans on donating some of her personal collection of books, she said.
“They’re having to start from scratch. And I thought, ‘I’ve probably got 2,000 books or more,’” she said. “They’re not all library quality, but a lot of them are, and I thought, ‘What a good way to give my books away.’”
As to how she got that many books, Stanley said she is an absolute book lover.
“Anyone who knows me knows that my late husband and I would rather buy a book than eat when we’re hungry,” she laughed.
Her first thought was to contact a library in Whitesburg, but she learned that the Whitesburg library had insurance.
The library in Fleming-Neon didn’t, though, and Whitesburg suggested helping that town out instead.
The book drive is not about her, though. “I want it to be a gift from the people of Somerset and Pulaski County,” she said.
She is looking for books in good, library-worthy condition. Those can be fiction, nonfiction and children’s books.
“If you were going to the library downtown, what would you expect to find?” she asked. Those are the types of books they want to give.
They do not want books in poor condition, textbooks or sets of old encyclopedias, she said, as they cannot use those.
Other than that, the more books, the better.
“If we get too many books, I’m sure there’s other libraries over there that were washed out,” she said.
And if the libraries can’t use them, maybe they can give them away to families, she said. “People need books in their homes. Children needs books in their homes.”
She stressed that the drive is a community effort. She will have members of the Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club helping her sort through donations.
Then, local businessman Jon-Brent Bernard will take the books to Letcher County, as his family is from that area, Stanley said.
Stanley also stressed that she is not capable of picking up books. Those who wish to donate can bring books to 650 North Main Street, Suite 210, in Somerset.
For more information, contact Stanley at 606-305-1992.
