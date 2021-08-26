In the words of Somerset Councilor Jimmy Eastham, “We know the problems, but we don’t know the answers.”
The dual topics of Somerset’s homeless problem and its problem with discarded needles from drug use were debated for nearly an hour during Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting.
While the two are not 100% connected, there was enough overlap that many chose to blame homeless drug users for discarding contaminated syringes on other people’s private property – whether it be unused houses, neighborhood yards or, as one woman stated during the meeting, in their child’s Hot Wheels.
And that was what drove many to complain to begin with: The danger randomly discarded syringes cause to children.
“I’m not downplaying the need – the compassion – towards people who don’t have a home. But I also want to protect my family, and don’t want to have to worry about that somebody’s cutting through my yard that my kids have been playing in and somebody drops a needle. When it comes down to my private property, that compassion changes a little bit,” said Woodland Court resident Brandy Cornett.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck told the audience that he had been looking into the problem ever since he and Cornett had spoken with each other about it about three months ago.
Keck said he had talked with Somerset Police Chief William Hunt and county government officials, looking at possible solutions.
“I think that it does have to be a holistic approach,” Keck said. “Even though the folks at Over My Head are doing compassionate work and important work, they need to be a part of this discussion. I think the health department and the needle exchange program – I’ve had discussions with them about [if] the original intentions were working.”
Bringing up Over My Head, the homeless shelter located on Turner Street, was partially in response to Cornett raising the concern that rumors say transient people are being “bused” into the area to stay at Over My Head, but once their their time there is up, they are released into the local community with no where else to go.
The second organization, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and it’s Pulaski County syringe exchange program, also gained ire from some of those in attendance at the meeting, who were questioning whether their program was responsible for more needles being in the community.
The exchange program began in 2017, modeled after other programs, was created in response to the rising number of Hepatitis cases and other diseases spread by drug use.
It’s aim is to provide clean syringes to those who bring in used syringes, in an effort to prevent both the reuse of needles and to keep dirty needles from being discarded improperly in the community.
However, Alicia McGee with the University of Kentucky, who runs the syringe exchange program for the Pulaski health department, said the program offers more than just the syringes.
Patients are given all-new clean materials to use, are provided health screenings for drug-related diseases, and are provided counseling and the offer to get the drug user into treatment.
But when questioned by members of the audience as to why the number of discarded needles found on the ground in the community has gone up since the program was initiated, she and other health officials pointed out that the use of illegal drugs has skyrocketed across the country, a lot of it connected with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
McGee said she has also often given homeless people hygiene packs or clothes.
“I might be the only person that they see on a regular basis that they feel comfortable coming to. I try to build a rapport.”
And helping the homeless is just as much a need in the community as figuring out how to stop needles from hurting innocent people, Keck said.
He said he wanted to assure the public that Somerset was going to continue being a compassionate community toward those who need it.
“We feed the homeless often, we take care of those that are in need,” Keck said. “What we’re not going to do, though, is become so compassionate that we worry more about the user than we do the kids in our yards. When your liberty extends so far that its infringing on someone else’s liberty then things have to change.”
One person offering assistance – and who said he had tried to assist in the past – was Bob Boon, collaboration specialist with the Adanta Regional Prevention Center.
That center provides alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention services to the community.
Boon said he had reached out to both city and county to offer an opioid symposium or training conference to let the community know what it going on when it comes to drug abuse in the community.
“… And we didn’t get a single response from the city of Somerset or Pulaski County of anybody that wanted to come in and really hear about what’s going on. We can do that training anytime,” Boon said.
Just like the health department officials, Boon said that drug use has increased substantially in the last 18 months.
“In the state of Kentucky – not a number to be proud of – we were the third highest increase of opioid overdoses in 2020 in the United States. We lost to Louisiana and we lost to Washington, D.C. [There was a] 49% increase in opioid overdoses in the year during the pandemic,” he said.
People who suffer from substance abuse will always find a way to get the drugs they need, he said, and with that they will find the equipment they need to use those drugs, including syringes. Some of them might be using the syringes they find on the street, he said, “and that’s not a healthy situation.”
He suggested looking for “upstream” solutions, saying that when you see someone using drugs, the question shouldn’t be “What’s wrong with you?” Rather, it should be, “What happened to you?”
“If we can begin to address those problems, I think we can begin to make a dent,” Boon said.
But while some pointed out that the drug problem isn’t confined to the poor – many wealthy people have succumbed to drug abuse as well – Somerset resident and social worker David Townsend said that the gap between rich and poor did contribute to how many resources were available to that person when it comes to receiving help.
Less well off people have a much harder time overcoming hardship, he pointed out.
“We all can face trauma that leads to some of these problems, but these families that grew up in poverty, their trauma is right from the beginning – abuse, neglect, substance abuse in the homes, domestic violence in the homes. … We’re victims too, but we can see it. Some of these people are victims … and we don’t understand why they’re victims, so we make their road harder. We tell them to reach down and pick up their bootstraps. Well, a lot of these people don’t have bootstraps to reach down and get.”
Townsend said he is the Lake Cumberland region’s National Association of Social Worker’s Kentucky chairperson, and as such he offered to put together a group of social workers to help the city of Somerset look at the problem.
While he said he couldn’t promise to solve the problems, he did say they could be available to answer questions.
