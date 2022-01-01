As the "prop" — that is, the massive sign bearing the propeller-shaped logo of the City of Somerset — prepared to drop and signal the arrival of a new year, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck took the stage facing the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset on New Year's Eve and looked out at the result of his city's efforts.
After all, Keck had campaigned on a pledge to "light up Somerset" at a time when very little took place within the downtown streets. Three years and numerous party-in-the-streets festivals later, Keck was enjoying the "Light Up 2022 Bash" — the city's second New Year's Eve celebration after last year's was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns — and took the opportunity to share some final 2021 thoughts about the community's role in it all.
"This has not been easy, but also, you all have been asking for this for a long time," Keck told the crowd, moments before the calendar page turned. "So much of this vision is not my own. It's what you all have requested and then demanded for years and generations. And so the growth that we're experiencing is the result of that underpinning. It's now turned into momentum instead of a road block. It's obviously been a lot of fun. It's cool to get to serve and lead your hometown."
For anyone who has called Somerset their hometown for years, the first New Year's Eve celebration — which took 2019 into 2020 — and now this one represented a drastic change from the sleepy holidays of the past in Somerset. Music filled the city streets all evening long, starting at 7 p.m., as more regional acts entertained the crowd leading up to a return of The Company Band, a rollicking outfit from Chicagoland who first performed for the last New Year's event, and enjoyed the community so much that they came back to help ring in 2022 with energetic covers with crowd-pleasing funk, soul and rock covers.
"This is one of the greatest cities I've ever been in," Anthony Robinson, the band's lead singer, told the Commonwealth Journal. "The first time we came ... they showed us so much hospitality, so much love. Everybody was so gracious. So when they called again ... I wasn't going to miss it."
Robinson credited the fans for giving his group the inspiration and enthusiasm they need to pump up the crowd, which saw bundles of celebrating citizens dancing joyfully in front of the stage all throughout the set as The Company Band played up to midnight ... and then launched into Kool & the Gang's classic "Celebration" afterward.
"All we can do is put the song out there," said Robinson. "If the fans receive it, and they love it, it gives us that energy. It makes you want to push harder."
Exact numbers on how many people attended weren't available on Saturday — the event's scope was essentially limited to the square, rather than going up East Mt. Vernon Street like other town festivals, but there were a number of the usual food trucks and vendors on hand — and wet weather caused a bit of a scare that the crowd might disperse. But the turnout was still healthy when "the prop" hit the ground, and Keck noted that it was better than he expected.
