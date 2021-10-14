Somerset residents: Does your closet door fail to close? Is your shed in need of a good purging? Got a little extra stuff to get rid of?
In other words, are you ready for the city’s Fall Clean-Up?
The twice-a-year chance to put out more than usually allowed and to get rid of bulk items takes place next week, October 18 through October 22.
Angie Turpin, administrative assistant for the City of Somerset’s Sanitation Department, reminded city customers that sanitation trucks will not pick up any dangerous or hazardous items, such as tires, gas, oil or paint.
They will, however, pick up large items like furniture and refrigerators. Turpin asked that fridges and freezers have their doors secured so that they can’t open.
Each household is allow one pile of trash around the size of what can fit into the back of a pickup truck.
Those items cannot be in a pickup, though – or on the back of a trailer or on any kind of platform.
“It has to be on the ground at curbside. We’re not allowed to take things off a vehicle,” Turpin said.
The amount of items needs to be limited to that size – putting out too many items runs the risk of having an additional charge levied against the household.
People should place those item out on their regular garbage pickup day, she said.
Turpin asked that everyone – customers and drivers alike – give their trucks and workers extra space and extra time next week.
“Have a little patience, we’re not going to be on time this week,” she said.
She asked drivers to keep an eye out for trucks, and give extra space and attention to those getting on and off the trucks.
She also reminded residents – city and county alike – that the free cleanup only applies to city residents and to those that put their items out on the curb next week to be picked up by a garbage truck.
“If you try to take a load to Waste Connections in a private vehicle, it will not be free,” she explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.