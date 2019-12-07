Somerset's first state football title will be long remembered

One hundred thirteen years is how long Somerset High School has been playing football. During that century-long stretch, many great football players and football teams have played in those iconic purple and gold uniforms.
The only thing missing from their storied local football program was a modern-day state championship title.
With no time on the clock and trailing 34-31 in the Class 2A State finals on Saturday, it almost looked as if the Briar Jumpers might have to walk away with their sixth state runner-up silver trophy during a 41-year stretch. But a Kaiya Sheron 20-yard pass found Tate Madden in the right corner of the end zone for the game-winning score.
And just like that those 113 years and 5 previous trips to the state finals without a title was suddenly washed away in a sea of purple and gold joy.
When you go over a century without a state title, it would probably be nice to get that first one in a memorable way. Mission accomplished!
Forget the fact that Tate Madden had only caught two passes all season long and that he was more of a defensive back than a wide receiver.
Forget the fact that Somerset's opponent, Mayfield, had already garnered 12 state title prior to Saturday and were almost in the process engraving their name into their 13 gold trophy right before Tate Madden leaped in the air the football in the Kroger Field south end zone.
Forget the fact that the Jumpers had to cover 86 yards in 28 seconds to pull off the miraculous state championship comeback.
Yes, 114 years was long enough. It was time that the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers brought back a football gold state championship trophy back home.
But more than just winning a state title, the 2019 Somerset High School football team won their first state title in such a dramatic fashion that it will be relived and talked about for another 113 years well into the future.
Go Jumpers! State Champs!
