Somerset’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place this Saturday, but in the eyes of organizer Moriah Perry, the event is already a success.
She said that fundraising has been going very well. “I’m excited. Our goal was $50,000, and we passed that very easily. Somerset has really come through, like I thought we would.”
Somerset is hosting its first Walk to End Alzheimer’s to aid the Alzheimer’s Association. It will be held at MedPark West on Saturday, with Registration beginning at 9 a.m. and an opening ceremony scheduled for 9:45 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.
Perry said that those who have money to turn in on Saturday should check in at the Registration table, but those who have already turned in their money should be good to go for the walk.
She asked all of the walk’s attendees to plan on visiting the sponsors tables, pick up their shirts, and get their flower for the Promise Garden.
Attendees will pick out a flower that best represents their connection to the disease – blue for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple for someone who has lost a loved one, yellow for a caregiver and orange for someone who supports the cause and helps to raise awareness. One white flower will represent the hope of having the first Alzheimer’s survivor.
Perry said the walk will not be strenuous or like a 5k walk, but rather an enclosed area with two easy routes, one shorter and one longer.
Money raised from the walk will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, in which 77 percent will go towards programs such as research, educational awareness, and a 24-hour hotline; 17 percent goes towards fundraising; and six percent goes towards administrative costs.
Teams of all types are invited to pre-register on the walk’s website: act.alz.org/Somerset.
Perry said website registration will close at Noon on Friday. In-person registration will be available at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.