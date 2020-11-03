How easily did Congressman Hal Rogers have it in his race against Democrat Matthew Ryan Best?
Rogers won re-election in the first Congressional race nationwide to be called by the Associated Press— about 30 minutes after the polls had closed.
“I want to say a huge thank you to my friends across southern and eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said last night. “I appreciate your loyal support over the last 40 years and your continued vote of confidence.
“Together, we’ve made great strides across our region by expanding access to clean water, better roads, specialized healthcare, broadband access and much more – but our work is not finished.”
Rogers, a Republican, dominated throughout his district. Here in his home county, Rogers garnered a whopping 87 percent of the vote.
“I make no apologies for bringing home federal funding to eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said. “Over the last four years, I have secured $130 million dollars for a pilot grant program in eastern Kentucky to revitalize our abandoned mine lands and make them productive areas for economic development.
“During this pandemic, I supported the $3 trillion COVID-relief rescue package, and I personally requested $11 billion be set aside specifically for our rural hospitals to ensure they could keep their doors open to serve you and your families,” Rogers added. ““Like you, I envision healthier communities, with more job opportunities, a vibrant tourism industry, and a region that is fully connected to high speed broadband — and we’re getting there, mile-by-mile and dollar-by-dollar.”
Rogers lauded more higher education opportunities in his district. Right here in Somerset, the Somerset Community College-based University Center of Southern Kentucky and the recently-announced University of Somerset will enable more students to achieve four-year degrees without leaving home.
“More bright young talented students are now realizing the impact they can have in their hometowns, with more college degrees available close to home — and that gives me great hope for the future of eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said. “Thank you for allowing me to be your voice in Washington. I vow to continue echoing your needs at the Appropriations table, so that your tables at home are plentiful as well. May God continue to bless every corner of southern and eastern Kentucky.”
