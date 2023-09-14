The Somerset Independent Board of Education heard all about the district’s Gifted and Talented Program from Teacher/Coordinator Tammy Perkins at Tuesday’s meeting.
Gifted and Talented is a special state-wide program that identifies students across all grade levels, seeking those who have a high potential for learning is specific subjects, such as art, science or leadership.
For the current year, there are 35 students in the Gifted and Talented Program from Hopkins Elementary, 53 from Meece Middle and 121 from Somerset High School.
Perkins gave board members an overview of what students in the program have been doing and what plans for them are currently in the works.
On the middle school level, fifth graders will be completing Genius Hour/Project-Based Learning activities, sixth graders will be learning communication skills, seventh graders will complete social skills curriculum, and eighth graders will complete soft skills curriculum.
For high schoolers, students will be able to participate in such activities as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA), which is put on by the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, as well has hear from representatives from math and science programs such as the Craft Academy and the Gatton Academy.
Perkins said that SHS currently has two students enrolled in the Gatton Academy in duel-credit classes, meaning they receive course credit both at the high school level and at the college level for Western Kentucky University.
Over the course of the school year, Gifted and Talented students participate in learning workshops such as learning CPR, helping them to become CPR certified, she said.
They also participate in what are known as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camps.
Perkins said the most recent STEM Camp was one of the most successful ones they have held, “because we actually used two rising seniors, gifted seniors, as instructors,” she said. “It was a great opportunity for not only those middle school gifted kids, but those High school gifted kids to interact and hopefully motivate those middle school students a little bit.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board agreed to purchase two new 2024 buses for the district.
The board purchased two buses last year, and when asked for an update, Transportation Director Tim Ham said he was still waiting on receiving those.
He said the turnaround time for ordering and receiving buses was about a year.
Ham said the district is currently using only three older buses, and that they were “moving in the right direction” in terms of replacing buses that are aging out.
“We’ve got seven buses and the handicapped bus that are five years (old) or less,” Ham said.
He added that the new buses would all have air conditioning and 360-degree exterior cameras for improved safety and visibility.
Ham and Superintendent Kyle Lively said that there are only a couple of buses in the fleet that are 10 years old or older. The district currently has 14 buses being run.
