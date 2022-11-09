Somerset Independent’s Board of Education heard reports on its state school test scores and its GEAR UP program at its Tuesday meeting.
Cindy Ham, the district assessment coordinator, reviewed the district’s state test scores, reminding board members that the state changed its rating system this year from the previous “star” system.
There is currently a five-color system: blue, green, yellow, orange and red, with blue indicating the best performing schools in a category, yellow being “average” and red being the worst performing schools.
The overall score for Hopkins Elementary was green, while Meece Middle was yellow and Somerset High School was green.
Ham said SHS’s indicators for science, writing and social studies came in at a high level. “That’s a very positive thing,” Ham said. “I was very proud of our social studies teachers across the board. They had a new set of standards and a new style of questioning,” meaning they had more involved questions than just a simple multiple choice, and all three schools had scored above the state level in that.
She also bragged on SHS’s writing scores which had increased significantly from the year before.
“It was a school-wide effort that [Principal Jeff] Wesley led to improve those writing scores,” she said.
She also noted the school was above average the state average for postsecondary readiness.
However, she also noted that the high school’s graduation rate, while above 90%, was listed as “orange” or below average. She said that the school was working at helping those students who did not meet graduation requirements to assist them in getting them to that point.
She also told board members that while Meece Middle School had scored in the yellow concerning teaching students with disabilities, that was a problem across the state.
“Approximately 47 percent of the middle schools across the state are in the same category for the same reason,” Ham said. “This is an issue that not just our district, but the majority of districts across the state are going to have to deal with.”
She added that many of those schools have asked the state to offer training for this problem, and that Ham and others from the district will be attending a two-day training next week.
As part of the testing, students were asked a series of questions concerning their feelings about the school (if they feel like they are a part of their school, or if their school cares about them).
Ham said, “We were well above state average on all of those indicators.” There was one question, however, that Ham said she feels like students may have been confused by.
That question was worded: “Bullying is NOT a problem in this school.”
“The kids are so used to saying positives,” Ham said. “The previous year they had written it ‘Bullying is a problem in this school,’ so some kids, we feel like, may have been confused that they changed the wording from one year to the next. ...We’re going to look into some those questions and make sure our students know to be careful and read the question carefully.”
Ashley Waters, the GEAR UP academic specialist, also gave a presentation Tuesday, telling board members about how the federal gran program’s dollars were being spent by the district.
GEAR UP, or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, focuses on students who are currently in fifth through eighth grades, with the program following those students throughout their school career, Waters said.
The district gets $50,000 each year, and among the items bought this year were Chromebooks, calculators, software, online programs and hands-on math and science kits.
The program also has a college and career navigator who coordinates helping both students and their parents to prepare for lives after high school graduation – whether that be going to college or technical schools.
This year, the students have also visited schools like Somerset Community College and Eastern Kentucky University, participating in programs and touring those schools.
As students age up, the GEAR UP program will assist students with ACT testing preparation, Waters said.
