What better way to kick off the first school board meeting of the new year than to show appreciation to the men and women who serve on that board.
Somerset Independent’s Board of Education meeting began with seeing three of the recently-elected members of the board receive their oaths before Somerset City Attorney John Adams and Superintendent Kyle Lively honored the board in what is National School Board Recognition Month.
Three school board seats were up for election in November, with long-serving members Elaine Wilson and Scott Gulock being re-elected and newcomer Jay Tuttle being elected for the first time.
Tuttle was introduced to the board in April of last year, appointed to serve out the remaining time in former board member Mike Tarter’s term.
Tarter resigned after the school district hired his daughter as a teacher. Due to state law, a board member cannot serve if they have a close family member employed within the district.
Also within one of the two oaths of office school board members must undergo, they are required to swear they will not come into conflict with the board, nor will they influence the hiring of any employee except for the superintendent and board’s attorney.
Speaking of the board’s attorney, Attorney Winter Huff was on hand to administer the oaths of office. The other oath given to the board members is the widely-known constitutional oath, in which officials promise they have not participated in a duel.
Huff explained to the audience that the board members had already taken their official oaths of office, but as it was the first board meeting of the new year, they would be repeating those oaths publicly.
Then, Somerset’s City Attorney Adams read the board a proclamation on behalf of the city and Mayor Alan Keck declaring January to be School Board Recognition Month.
The proclamation read in part that, “[T]hese board members are serving their community with integrity, honor and commitment to our children’s futures.”
Kyle Lively also gave certificates of recognition to Wilson, Gulock, Tuttle, Jacob, “J.J.” Grabeel and Paula Wheeler.
Lively noted that each board member works 365 days a year, adding, “This individual board does not take any funds for doing this role,”
Lively continued, “Good leadership requires sacrifice. It requires courage. It requires commitment. And to be a good board member, you must care, Our community has truly elected individuals that care about kids, that have been courageous in some of the most difficult times that I’ve seen in public education. They’re always doing what’s best for kids, and they are certainly committed to the students and to this school district.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board held its election of officers for the new year. Grabeel was voted unanimously as the board’s chair, with 2022 chair Gulock being named vice chair.
