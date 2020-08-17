The Somerset Independent Board of Education paid tribute to the late Dr. Michael Hail at its Thursday meeting, while also putting into motion the state requirements for filing the vacancy his passing left.
The board’s vice chair, Scott Gulock, opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Dr. Hail and other school personnel who have passed away this year.
In speaking about Hail, Gulock said, “It’s hard to imagine not being able to work with Dr. Hail anymore. ... Chairman Hail was a wonderful and dedicated school board member, a family man, and a proud supporter of our Somerset School District. A true Briar Jumper through and through. Dr. Hail was one of our founders of the Carnegie Academy. He helped establish this academy and worked many hours on this. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hail family.”
Superintendent Kyle Lively recalled a time in which he traveled to Frankfort with Dr. Hail, attempting to find a business.
Lively said Dr. Hail’s lack of approval of technology meant that on this trip Dr. Hail was more interested in relying on a paper map than a smart phone.
“Needless to say, he got us directly across from from it perfectly,” Lively said. “If that happened every time, I don’t know, but I will say this: The one thing about Dr. Hail was his conviction for ‘I know where I’m going, and I’m going to get there.’ And I just appreciate that.”
In the business portion of the meeting, the board approved the declaration of a vacancy and the publication of that vacancy.
According to state law, the current board members have 60 days from official declaration of a vacancy to search for and approve a replacement.
The board will advertise for applications from the community for two weeks, and choose a new board member from those applicants.
If the board fails to appoint a new member, the chief state school officer has 60 days to appoint someone.
Because Dr. Hail was the chair, the board was faced with having to reorganize. Board member Elaine Wilson nominated Vice Chair Scott Gulock to be the new chair, which was approved by the board. That left the position of vice chair vacant, and Wilson nominate board member Dr. Lenora DeBoard to be the new vice chair. That nominations also was approved by the board.
Gulock and DeBoard will serve in those positions through the remainder of 2020.
