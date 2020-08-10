The regularly scheduled meeting for the Somerset Independent School Board of Education, set for Tuesday evening, has been canceled. In its place, special called meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Superintendent Kyle Lively announced the change Monday evening.
The cancellation is due to the funeral arrangements for Dr. Michael Hail.
Hail, who passed away Thursday, was the chair of the Somerset Board of Education.
A visitation for Dr. Hail will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Somerset Undertaking Company.
