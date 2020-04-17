For the first time in Somerset Independent’s history, the school board’s monthly meeting was recorded and put up on YouTube for the public to view. Due to the current restrictions place on in-person meetings because of the coronavirus outbreak, board members requested that administrators and the public not attend in person.
The meeting, held Thursday in the W.B. Jones auditorium at Somerset High School, also showed the board’s commitment to observing social distancing practices, as each member in attendance sat well apart from the others.
Board chair Dr. Michael Hail began the meeting saying, “We appreciate everyone’s patience with this complicated time, for school systems and for the world.”
He later referred to an announcement made by President Donald Trump earlier that evening on plans to begin relaxing public restrictions and possibly reopen schools and events. Dr. Hail said that it looked like the district would be getting back to normal “at least before the next school year.”
Superintendent Kyle Lively took time in the meeting to acknowledge the work being done by the district’s staff and teachers.
“I want to brag on the teachers and their accomplishment in getting NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) packets out, and never having that be done before in this district,” Lively said.
“They were able to, within a matter of days, get out 15 packets of work, and then come back in another day or two and send out 23 packets.”
He also acknowledge the work that has gone into providing meals to Somerset’s students during the closure of school.
“Right now, our drivers and our cooks are coming to work at least twice a week and serving meals to students out there. They’re true heroes in my mind, because kids need meals right now and they’re going out and serving those.”
Meals are being delivered twice a week, with Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s lunches being delivered on Monday, and Thursday’s and Friday’s lunches being delivered on Thursday.
“Not one time through any of this has anyone complained, has there been any problems. Everyone’s willing to step up and do what’s best for the kids in this district,” Lively said.
“This has really shown us the character of the employees of Somerset Independent School District.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved, pending approval from the Kentucky Department of Education, a BG1 for the purchase of property located at 342 Sycamore Street.
The board also approved the amendment of the current school year calendar, removing five instructional days, leaving the school year at 170 days of instruction.
Lively said it was best, given the current circumstances, to modify the number of instructional days.
“Of course, we do not know what the month of May will look like as far as services for students, but I do think at this time it is best to switch to 170 days.”
He added that the school year will still have more instructional hours than what is required by the state, “so we are still going above and beyond.”
