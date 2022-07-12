Somerset Independent is one step closer to starting a renovation project on Meece Middle School, but also had to say goodbye to several retiring teachers and staff at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
The board approved the design development documents from RBS Design Group for the MMS renovation project, as well as two forms required by the Kentucky Department of Education outlining energy designs and estimated cost of the project.
With these, the district is a few steps closer to putting the project out for bids, Superintendent Kyle Lively said.
The proposed project is a $15.6 million renovation to the district’s middle school. Current plans include adding a bathroom to the school’s Moderate to Severe Disability special education room and an auditorium that can be used by the entire student body.
But while the board is looking forward to future plans, Tuesday’s meeting kicked off by honoring those who have chosen to retire during the 2021-2022 school year.
Retirees include: Lisa Altman, Jennifer Beasley, Melissa Coldiron, Janie Crowe, James Hoskins, Cynthia Ikerd, Pam Jones, Sandra Moore, Beverly Spicer, JoEllen Whitaker, Wanda White and Victoria Wilson.
Board chair Scott Gulock said that the retirees represented 205 years of experience that the students will miss.
Lively told those being honored, “We talk all the time about Somerset being a special place. It’s the individuals within it that make it so special, that truly care about kids.”
He said everyone who was a part of the education system had impacted numerous students’ lives. “You’ve made the world a better place, and we truly thank you for your service to Somerset Schools.”
He hinted strongly that the retirees would be welcomed back should they wish to serve as substitute teachers or in other capacities in the district.
