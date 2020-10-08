How can more money equal less money? It’s an equation that benefits both the Somerset Independent District and the taxpayers within the city.
On Thursday, Somerset Independent’s Board of Education officially passed its tax rate for the upcoming year, and, as expected, the actual burden on taxpayers will be less than in the previous year.
The board agreed to adopt what is called “the 4% rate,” meaning the school district will see a 4% increase in revenues over what it received last year.
But thanks to an increase in the tax base, that increase in funds in the school still translates to a lower rate for individual property owners of about 1%.
The general fund tax rate of 78.1 cents on real property and 79.2 cents on personal property is projected to produce $5,890,533.38 for Somerset. Of this amount, $1,037,470.20 is from new and personal property.
“The Somerset Independent School District is thankful to have a community that values and understands the importance of a quality education,” read a statement from Lively. “The Somerset school community knows tax dollars are an investment in our children’s futures.
“The District’s decision to set the real property rate at 78.1 actually lowers the rate 1.1 from last year’s rate of 79.2,” he added. “Lowering the real property tax rate to 78.1 allows the district to provide taxpayers a lesser rate while still securing much needed revenue during times of uncertainty and an impending statewide budget shortfall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.