Somerset Independent’s Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The first day for students will be August 16, with the first day for afternoon preschool being August 28 and the first day for morning preschool being August 29.
Fall Break will take place on October 2 through 6. Christmas break will be December 21 through January 1. Spring Break 2024 will be April 1 through April 5.
The last day of school, barring any days needed to be made up due to closures, will be May 23.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said the calendar was planned using “stakeholder input,” including parents, community members, faculty and staff.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Education also featured Lively and board members acknowledging one of their own, as Board Member Elaine Wilson was given the Martin Luther King, Jr. Acts of Service Award from the City of Somerset.
Wilson was presented with the award during the city’s MLK Day march and program held January 16.
In offering Wilson a plaque from the board, Lively talked about her service to not only the school district but to boards and committees on a state level. She not only represents Somerset Independent Schools but she represents Somerset and the state of Kentucky with pride and class,” Lively said.
He noted that Wilson has been “instrumental in organizing weekend events in Somerset to honor the late Dr. King’s life and legacy.” For example, she takes charge each year in organizing Somerset Community College’s Unity Breakfast and community celebration which brings in “renowned speakers to share inspiration and insight to the public on the weekends of King’s birthday,” Lively said.
Wilson expressed her appreciation for both the recognition and the opportunity to serve the Somerset Independent School District as well as the community.
“There’s nothing I like better than bringing people together and some of the events that I’ve been privileged to work on have done just that.”
The school board also heard from several speakers during Tuesday’s meeting, one of whom gave board members more information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Amy Smith, a board member of Pulaski County’s Imagination Library, explained that the program serves children up to the age of 5, where those kids receive a new book in the mail every month with their name on it.
“They love going to the mail box and getting them. It’s a lot of fun for them,” Smith said.
Parents must sign their children up for the program.
While the national program has been going longer, Pulaski County organized a local board in 2013.
“We serve children in Pulaski County only, but other counties are either hosting or have hosted a Dolly Parton Imagination Library in their county,” Smith said.
It’s $30 per child per year, she said, and the organization accepts donations to fund the program.
The aim is to help children become kindergarten ready, she added.
“In Pulaski County alone, we have delivered 137,000 books since 2013. Such a great milestone,” she said.
“Our goal is to reach all children in Pulaski County if we can, but without your all’s help – without everybody else’s help – we can’t do it alone,” Smith told the board.
For more information about the program, visit https://imaginationlibrarypcky.org/.
Also at the meeting, board members approved the purchase of two 2024 Thomas Build School Buses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.