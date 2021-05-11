Over the course of two days, Somerset saw two different traffic accidents involving pedestrians on busy roadways.
On Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., Constance Armstrong, 71, of Monticello, was in downtown Somerset, attempting to cross from the north side sidewalk of East Mt. Vernon Street walking south at the intersection with N. Central Avenue, when she was struck by a 2016 Hyundai, according to the Somerset Police Department (SPD).
The Hyundai, operated by Latricia Gibson, 23, of Somerset, was making a left turn from South Central Avenue proceeding west on Mt. Vernon Street, and paused for two pedestrians to cross at the crosswalk. After those two crossed, the Hyundai continued through the intersection and struck Armstrong just west of the crosswalk on East Mt. Vernon Street, according to SPD.
Armstrong was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what SPD termed “possible serious injuries.”
The Somerset Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, causing a portion of the downtown roadway to be closed for 1 hour and 43 minutes while the investigation took place.
The collision remains under investigation at this time.
SPD was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
That incident took place a little more than 24 hours after another collision with a pedestrian, this one on U.S. 27 in front of the Tradewind shopping center.
At 10:52 a.m. Monday, SPD responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at stoplight no. 6. It was determined on the scene that a 2008 Toyota Prius operated by Martha Crowder, 60 of Somerset was making a right turn to proceed north on U.S. 27 from the shopping center.
As the Prius entered the intersection it struck a pedestrian, Laura Morrow, 38, of Somerset as Morrow was crossing the highway at the designated crosswalk, according to SPD.
Morrow was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset/Pulaski EMS for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
Pedestrian safety is an important thing to consider every time one steps out on the sidewalk — and every time one gets behind the wheel. Recently, signs went in around the Fountain Square downtown reminding drivers to yield to pedestrians at the crosswalks, but drivers always need to take an active role in watching out for people who may be trying to move from one side of the street to the other, noted Capt. Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
“The main thing is to give pedestrians the right of way anytime a pedestrian is trying to cross the street,” said McLin. “Go ahead and let them cross safely if they’re going to.”
This is done a bit more neatly with the designated crosswalks on the city streets, noted McLin, than out in the county where there aren’t signals or crosswalks most of the time. However, on neighborhood streets there are often children playing near the road and they may jump into it at any time, necessitating the need to stay sharp while driving.
“As drivers, it’s good to always be watching for people,” said McLin. “Stay off the phone and don’t be a distracted driver. It’s very important to lay the phone down.”
On the other hand, pedestrians themselves need to be aware of oncoming traffic and wait for it to be safe with no traffic to cross the road. McLin said he’s observed people trying to cross from the North Speedway to Kroger or vice versa, a busy six-lane road, and they “try to cross anywhere and try to dodge traffic. One person might stop but other cars may not. That makes it confusing.”
