As special as the occasion was, perhaps the best thing about it was the normality of it all.
Parents in the bleachers, cheering on their graduates, clad in purple robes and oft-decorated hats. Lots of smiles, visible for all to see. The evening sun on the horizon. The tradition of outgoing seniors leaving a gift for their principal when called up for their diploma — in this case, carrots (think “Briar Jumper”).
And to top it off, an amusing moment when a semi truck driving along East Ky. 80 overlooking Clark Field saw the Somerset High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony Friday night and blew his horn in acknowledgment.
“Appreciate that,” remarked Principal Jeff Wesley, quick on the draw. “Well wishes for graduation.”
All in all, it felt much like a Somerset High School graduation from any other year. A blessing not to be taken for granted, given the events of the past 15 months.
With graduation celebrations limited to things like parades of cars down the street and pre-recorded “virtual” ceremonies due to COVID-19 virus-related restrictions, last year’s seniors were denied the traditional commencement proceedings on the Jumpers’ football field.
So Friday night’s graduation ceremony wasn’t just a goodbye — it was also a return, to the way things are supposed to be.
“There are only two ways to live your life: One is as though nothing is a miracle, the other is as though everything is a miracle,” said Wesley in his opening statements, quoting Albert Einstein. “It’s hard to imagine the circumstances of the past year and a half as a miracle. Many of you have suffered personal loss, missed opportunities, altered expectations and so on. Yet, here we are today, on a beautiful Kentucky spring evening, about to confer diplomas to the 126th graduating class of Somerset High School.
“You can choose to focus on loss, or you can choose to focus on opportunity,” he continued. “The perseverance you demonstrate to reach this milestone in your lives says to me that you choose to focus on opportunity and the miracles around you.”
Of the 141 listed seniors graduating in the Class of ‘21, 20 graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA and minimum of six Advance Placement or Dual Credit courses; 41 received the prestigious Scholar Diploma; and four received the Carnegie Diploma. School officials took particular note of the success of the Carnegie Academy program, an advanced dual-credit academy with a liberal arts focus that was launched at the beginning of the ill-fated 2019-20 school year.
“This has been a very unique and trying year for all of us, especially our students, parents, and the entire faculty,” said Somerset Independent Schools Board of Education Chairman Scott Gulock, who asked for a moment to remember the late Dr. Michael Hail, a board member and key figure in the creation of the Carnegie Academy. “As a board, we’d like to thank all of you for being so patient and resilient throughout this school year of ‘20 and ‘21.”
Gulock took note that four students in the class — Colton Correll, Anna Marie Gulock, Allen Hail, and Lexie Herndon — were Governor’s Scholars, Adria Poynter took part in the Governor’s School for the Arts, and Colton Correll and Anna Marie Gulock were also Rogers’ Scholars.
The class earned over $2.7 million total in academic, athletic and other scholarships. Members of the class will be attending 19 different colleges and universities, 12 in Kentucky, and the rest over the span five different states.
Those who were unable to attend and wish to view the livestreamed video of the graduation can do so at the “Somerset BOE” YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRHOoG0ud_TkT3wU27wa75Q.
Senior Class President Trinity Burkett addressed her classmates, and shared numerous memories that she had of her time at Somerset High School.
“From my perspective, I can see and tell you how special these people are,” she said, “not only academically or physically, but in their personalities as well. The Class of 2021 is like a family.”
She noted that uncertainties students went through because of the COVID-19 ramifications is a reminder that time is limited and opportunities must be seized while still available.
“My advice to the younger generation of Briar Jumpers is to be involved and don’t be scared to do what you want to do, as long as it’s legal of course,” she quipped. “You’ve spent 5,760 hours in high school, which sounds like a long time, but trust me, like everyone says, it goes faster than you think. So join that club, try out for that sports team, audition for the lead in the musical, make friends with everyone, go to floats, go to the dances, and do all the tradition that Somerset has to offer, and don’t wait to do it.”
Student speaker Cole Blakeman thanked all those influential figures who helped him along the way, including family and SHS staff, and his fellow student athletes.
“Thank you to all of you who put me before yourselves,” he said. “I am endlessly in debt. ... (Teachers and loved ones) have spent countless hours working to get (the Class of ‘21) here. They have taught you countless valuable lessons.
“As we approach this vast newness in our lives, remember that we are artists of our very own lives,” he added. “We now stand before a blank canvas with merely a brush in hand. What will you paint? Be creative. Think big. Push yourself further than you think you can go. I challenge you to surround yourself with people who are far better than you, because they will make you better. Those people will make your painting even brighter and more elaborate. You only have one canvas, so take advantage of it.”
