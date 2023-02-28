Somerset Mayor Alan Keck couldn’t contain his excitement Monday when discussing a resolution that will finally kickoff the city’s sidewalk project.
“I’m thankful to see some progress on this. They told me it’d be slow, I never dreamed it’d be this slow. Only government can be this slow,” Keck said just before the resolution was read out.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved by council members, clears the way for the Connect Somerset Project. That project was first announced in the summer of 2019.
The goal is to build sidewalks in two areas to improve pedestrian traffic.
The first would connect downtown Somerset to the Somerset Community College via sidewalks down Monticello Street.
The second would connect Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and MedPark West to West Ky. 80 via Hail Knob Road, which would help those in need of medical care.
The original grant for the sidewalk project was a $2.1 million award from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through the Commonwealth’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
Monday’s resolution stated in part that all of the requirements for the right-of-way phase of the project have been turned into the Kentucky Division of Right of Way and Utilities.
The resolution also notes that the city received a further $156,000 from federal rights-of way funding.
Keck noted that it had taken four years for everything to fall into place. “I appreciate our friends in state government deciding to help us out a little bit after a few years and getting this going,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council held the first reading of a potential zone change for undeveloped property located between Barnesburg Road and East Ky. 80.
The property is currently zoned as Industrial, but the proposal would rezone it to Business (B-2).
A second reading and vote will be held at a later date.
