Two sisters will be representing Somerset in a couple of unique state pageants being held this Friday and Saturday at the Center for Rural Development.
Shivani Patel, 19, will be competing in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant as “Miss Somerset,” while her sister, Diya Patel, 15, will be competing in the Miss Kentucky Teen USA pageant, also with the title of “Miss Somerset.”
Those titles were given to the ladies by the pageant’s organizers. All contestants are given titles representing their hometowns, the sisters said.
Miss Kentucky USA’s website shows that the contest’s tag line is “Confidently Beautiful,” which Diya explained means that it’s not a pageant that focuses strictly on beauty.
“This pageant is actually not about how good you are or how good-looking you are. It’s more about the confidence you have,” she said.
She added that organization doesn’t emphasize having fancy dresses or perfect makeup to participate.
Shivani said, “People go there basically to share their story, whether it’s a disease or bullying or something they’ve been through, that’s what makes them unique. Everyone has their own story.”
Shivani is a 2020 graduate of Southwestern High School and currently enrolled at Somerset Community College, on her way to earning an associate’s degree in Science. She said that she is thinking about transferring to Western Kentucky University and may major in Biology. She’s thinking about studying to be a physician’s assistant.
Younger sister Diya currently goes to SWHS. She said she is also thinking about attending Western Kentucky University. “I’m not really sure what I want to be yet, but I’m thinking about being a dental hygienist,” she said.
Neither of the two have ever competed in a pageant before, they said. They decided to put their names into the hat by applying at the pageant’s website, with both pointing out that only 100 girls from the entire state are picked.
Most of the time, the girls selected to be in the pageant are from the “large cities” – Lexington, Louisville or the like. Therefore, both are honored to be representing a smaller city like Somerset.
Shivani said, “Our town is, like, booming, and I love sharing with other people how Somerset is a great city. ... I remember when we moved here in 2015, there weren’t many things. There’s a lot of restaurants and a lot of things built up in the last little bit.”
As for the pageant, the sisters admit they are both excited and nervous about it.
“I’m just doing this for experience,” Diya said. “It’s a great experience. And since it’s my first time, I don’t really care if I win or not. At least I’ll get the experience and get to meet new people, make new friends.”
“Kind of the same thing for me as well,” Shivani said. “Winning is not important, as long as you learn a lesson from what you do. That’s what’s most important. Any pageant you go to, anything you participate in whether it’s a game, only one team or one person is going to win. Winning is not all about life.”
The girls are the daughters of Asmita and Dhiren Patel.
