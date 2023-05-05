You don’t have to grill Jenn Bates to get her to share her thoughts on this past weekend’s Somerset Smoke Show.
“I think it turned out amazing,” said Bates, who owns ProTrade BBQ Supply and Hardware with husband Luke, and who originated the idea of the grilling competition along with Greg “Baney” Jones of Baney’s Bangin’ BBQ Sauce.
“I couldn’t be happier with the results and the feedback from the crowd, and participants and volunteers and all of the patrons there,” she continued. “We’ve had nothing but positive feedback, and people are asking when we’re going to do it again.”
The Somerset Smoke Show Grilling Competition added a unique dimension to Foodstock, Somerset’s familiar downtown food truck festival held last Saturday. A dozen entries competed for the title of Grill Master and other prizes throughout the day, provided with a tent, table, grill, some supplies and two racks of ribs that they cooked on-site downtown on either a Traeger, Weber, or Big Green Egg brand of grill — all three of which ProTrade serves as a dealer.
Jones noted that next year they can hopefully expand to more than 12 competitors in the grilling contest, and Bates agreed.
“We’re tossing around a few different ideas on how we can have it structured for next time,” said Bates. “We would love to add more. ... We’re totally open to ideas.”
Added Jones, “I spoke with some of the competitors after the event, and even the contestants that didn’t win were talking about what a wonderful time they had, and they can’t wait to compete again next year.”
Representatives brought in to promote the different grill brands were equally impressed.
“I was telling (representatives) about this contest in the very beginning, and I guess they didn’t realize how big of a deal it was going to be, because I know they get asked all the time to come do this and come do that, and when I was explaining it to them, they were like, ‘Okay, we’ll do it because it’s you,’” said Bates. “After the Smoke Show, Keith Harris from Traeger came up to me and he said, ‘Jenn, I cannot believe how amazing this day was. I had no idea it was going to be anything like this. I’ve been to all kinds of events all over the states, and this is by far the coolest thing ever.’ He was so proud to be a part of it and definitely plans on coming back again.”
Bates also passed along a response from Terry Pearson, Treager Territory Manager for Eastern great Lakes, who came from Michigan to attend Saturday’s event.
“The Smoke Show 2023 was the best-run, best-attended event in the state, and in my opinion, far beyond that,” said Pearson. “It was fun for all, and all of the businesses that were involved seem to do very well. I look forward to attending next year.”
Mark Syoen, a representative for Big Green Egg, noted that he thought “the event was extremely well-run, not only by ProTrade Hardware, but the City of Somerset. Everybody seemed to have a very good time.” He also urged more people to come out and compete next year.
There were winners for each type of grill, as well as the overall Grill Master title. The Big Green Egg winners were Jason King, Jayln King and Addison King, on a team called Bluegrass Southern Smokers. Logan Bates (no relation) and Keith Kosmecki on Team Loko BBQ won for the best ribs on a Traeger grill, while the Weber winner was Brian and Renate Dopp, on Team Hill Country Smoke.
The overall Grill Master title went to Team Loko BBQ. They had never competed in anything like this before, noted Jenn Bates.
“We both loved how everyone had and used different methods of cooking ribs, whether it was wrapping with ingredients inside the foil, steaming over apple juice, or just cooking them like you would on a regular grill,” said Kosmecki. “It was very unique seeing all the different techniques used.”
There were seven judges for the competition, including Chef John Arnold from Performance Foodservice, Monica Pickerill from Kentucky Living Magazine, Jeff Crowe and Todd Finley from Boozy Bourbon, T.J. Adkins from the Pulaski County Extension Office, Seth Pyles from Kroger, and local BBQ icon John “Johnny B.” Perkins.
Bates said that they wanted to make sure the judging was all “completely legit,” and so they talked to Arnold, a certified BBQ judge, and got him to help guide the other judges on the best way to go about things as a lead judge.
“He has been absolutely phenomenal; he took that and ran with it,” said Bates. “(The judges) all met behind the stage, and (Arnold) briefed them. He was very descriptive and passionate about teaching them what to do and what not to do. It was a very cool experience.”
Jones noted talking to Perkins, a well-known name in the community when it comes to cooking on a grill; “He himself has said he’s already excited for next year.”
Jones was selling his products at the event, and moved over 150 units, the most he’s ever sold at one time.
“It was a great day,” he said. “I had my son (Eric) working the tent because I was going back and forth. He did a wonderful job.”
The Bates’ opened ProTrade as primarily a hardware store in August of 2020, with just a few grilling items. But as Bates put it, appropriately enough, “the grilling sector caught fire,” and ProTrade not only found themselves expanding their selection and becoming a dealer for the various grills, but the Bates’ developed a passion for the art of grilling themselves.
“We fell in love with the brands, fell in love with grilling, and kind of just went from there,” she said. “The more people came in the store, and we got to talk about BBQing and grilling and techniques — what spices you use, what sauces you use — we developed that relationship and kind of built a niche.”
Some of those conversations were with Jones, the man behind the Baney’s Bangin’ BBQ Sauce line of products, created, produced and sold right here in Pulaski County.
“People were like, ‘Hey, you guys should do a BBQ cook-off,’ and we were like, ‘We’ve been talking about that for months now, we should totally do that,’” said Bates. “That was about the same time when Baney started to be a customer of ours, and we would always talk about our love of BBQ and different things. We kind of just said, ‘We should just do a cook-off.’”
And so Jones and the Bates’ took their idea to City of Somerset officials, hoping to have maybe just a parking lot for the day to hold the event. City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd, however, saw the potential to wrap the grilling competition into the city’s already-existing food festival. And thus, the Somerset Smoke Show was born.
“The first time out was excellent,” said Jones. “I think everybody enjoyed it. The crowd was amazing. ... The Smoke Show was, I think, more than what people expected. It actually had the right weather, no rain, no wind, and it was just perfect. The mayor (Alan Keck) had mentioned to me that it was the biggest and busiest event yet, so that was great.”
Added Bates, “We are grateful to (Ikerd) and (Mayor) Alan Keck at the city for allowing ProTrade Hardware and Baney’s Bangin’ BBQ to hold our Somerset Smoke Show Grill-Off competition in conjunction with Foodstock. We think they paired very well together.”
Bates said the event has inspired ProTrade to even start looking into smaller private BBQ classes, and partnered with Adkins to offer food science knowledge to go along with the grilling technique tips.
“It’s going to be really cool to be able to provide that for our community,” said Bates.
For Somerset Smoke Show organizers, the future looks bright — red hot even — for this newest addition to the downtown Somerset calendar.
“Everybody’s already talking (about how they) can’t wait until next year,” said Jones. “... We had high expectations of how well it would do and I think we achieved it... It was something to remember.”
