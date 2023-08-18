One of Pulaski County's facilities to help those dealing with addiction transition back into society has cleared a key hurdle to continuing its mission.
Last Friday, Somerset Sober Living's recovery homes for men received official certification by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The faith-based non-profit was recognized as complying with national best practices from the National Association of Recovery Residences (NARR), and are part of the Kentucky Housing Recovery Network. After a lengthy review of Somerset Sober Living's policies and procedures as well as a state inspection, the certification was made official on August 4.
According to Somerset Sober Living board president Jonathan Hardy, it becomes the first of its kind locally to earn this certification to his knowledge.
"We're the only certified sober living (facility) in the area at this point," he said. "We're the first to do it in the south-central Kentucky region. There are a few in Lexington and Louisville (that have)."
The approval follows the passage of Kentucky House Bill 248 in the 2023 state legislative session held earlier this year, which required minimum standards for operation of recovery residences in the state, with the requirement for them to be certified by an entity qualified to do so.
"We did that," said Hardy. "We've been organized from those national standards from the get-go, but Frankfort actually has an affiliate now that can recognize us.
"We went through house inspections, they went through all of our forms and our best practices and our policies and made sure that we were in compliance with them," he added. "... They came in and looked at the homes. They want to make sure it's an environment conducive to (helping people stay sober). It looks like it's a normal home. They don't want it to look like a prison facility or a rehab facility, because it's not. It's supposed to be a normal home."
The process took about four months, said Hardy.
Formed a little over four years ago, Somerset Sober Living operates two houses — one in the Oak Hill area, one in the Green Meadows subdivision — which they try to keep small: six men to a home, two to a room. Somerset Sober Living is only for men, and is a "transition point," as Hardy put it, for those who have already been through a rehabilitation program for addiction.
"We're an intermediate step," said Hardy. "They detox somewhere else, usually a 30-day program, and when they come to us, they usually don't have a job, they don't have transportation. They may not have an ID or their birth certificate. We start from almost the ground up and they kind of have to rebuild their life. We have a lot of community resources to help them connect back in."
Somerset Sober Living began when members of different local church communities came together to meet in the morning and pray. They felt "compelled that the recovery community was in need of assistance from the church," noted Hardy, to help people transition out of rehab and get help with employment, transportation, and building new habits.
"Our mission statement, our vision is, Jesus changes everything," said Hardy. "... We have mentors from the church that come alongside the guys. It's a pretty structured program. (Residents) have to work full-time employment (minimum 31 hours). Mondays, we have a Bible study together. Tuesday through Thursday, they do intensive outpatient counseling with Gratitude Adjustment, a local counselor we work with. Fridays, we do an accountability meeting where we meet with the residents one-on-one and as a group and they set goals, and we talk about what progress they're making and how we can help."
There's no set time limit on how long someone can stay there. The average is about six to nine months, but some have stayed a couple of years or more, said Hardy.
Board members like Hardy help out regularly — "We've got a really active board, about 10 members total," he said — and he himself does accountability meetings. There's a full-time recovery manager who takes care of the homes and makes sure the men are "on track," noted Hardy, but board members pitch in to help with his duties on the weekends.
Being so structured, and so small, is key to making sure the recovery homes are more of a help than hindrance, both to the residents and others in the neighborhood.
"The problem that happens with a lot of operators is that they'll just open something up and pack people into a home," said Hardy. "The problem is, the neighborhood (residents say that) 'There's 20 cars in the house next door, I think there's 15 people in there.' All of a sudden, people start violating curfew and maybe owners aren't really managing it. So you can quickly have something that's supposed to be getting people drug-free become like a trap house kind of thing.
"(State legislators) saw this happen, really across the nation, but it happened in Kentucky as well," he added, "in a lot of places where (the homes) just weren't managed (well), not a lot of oversight with it."
Somerset Sober Living is described by Hardy as "an extension of the church" and about half of its financial support comes through church donations, "so we're definitely in need of financial help (from) people who believe in the mission as well."
The goal is to make the Somerset Sober Living homes completely self-sufficient, and they have a capital campaign to generate funds for the purchase of a home outright, so as to drop operating expenses sufficiently to expand and offer more options to residents such as vocational training or even educational scholarships.
For more information, go to somersetsoberliving.org, where donations can be made online. Donations may also be made by sending a check to 402 Coomer Street, Suite 204, Somerset, Ky., 42503.
"We love to see lives changed and transformed by the good news that Jesus makes all things new," said Hardy. "It's no secret the opioid epidemic turned our region upside down, but the church has the prescription."
