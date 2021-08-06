A Somerset massage parlor has been shut down in the midst of a multi-agency investigation into human trafficking and prostitution.
The Kentucky State Police announced on Friday that the K1 Spa, located at 4458 South U.S. 27, was raided on July 28.
"A multi-site law enforcement operation took place at three business locations across Kentucky," a KSP release said. "Law Enforcement agencies have received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license."
Agencies involved included the Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Search warrant operations were conducted at each location and customer information was identified, the release said. Both State and Federal investigations are ongoing.
The J Spa located in Lexington and the Sunny Spa located in Elizabethtown were also shut down.
"If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000," the release said.
