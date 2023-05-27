JAMESTOWN - A Somerset teenager passed away after a car accident at the Clifty Creek Boat Ramp Friday night.
According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 17-year-old Cameron Powell was pronounced deceased at the scene at around 9:25 p.m. Friday by the coroner’s office.
According to Jamestown Fire and Rescue, crews were called out just after 9 p.m. to a vehicle in the water near the boat ramp.
One person reportedly escaped from the vehicle, but Powell remained in the vehicle when rescue crews arrived.
Powell is being taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for further evaluation of injuries and the exact cause of death.
The investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
More details will be released as they are made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.