A Somerset teen who was injured in a Eubank wreck on July 7 has died.
Carlee Whitis, 19, was involved in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70.
She was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 19-year-old Ethan Carter, of Eubank.
Both Whitis and Carter were airlifted to the UK Medical Center for treatment.
Whitis’ passing was announced by her father, Donnie Whitis, on social media.
Whitis’ mother, Dana Whitis, is the director of the Water and Wastewater departments for the City of Somerset.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck issued a statement expressing sorrow for the family.
“Carlee was truly a light to the world,” Keck said. “She was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend, and always treated everyone with love and respect. Her faith in The Lord was evident and she shared it openly. We will miss her dearly, but her legacy will live on. Our work family continues to pray for Dana, Donnie, Haylee and Jeremiah.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley also issued a statement: “My heart breaks for her family, and I pray that her life story and testimony will resound in our hearts forever.”
