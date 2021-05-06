Mayor Alan Keck presented a good news-bad news situation Tuesday evening to members of the Somerset City Council during the first of several workshops intended to review the city’s budget before it is officially adopted.
The good news is that they can get an excellent rate on a loan that would allow them to fix equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The bad news is that to get the loan, the wastewater department has to raise revenue to cover repaying the loan. And that means raising the sewer rate for all customers.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the rate increase would likely not be major.
“Our average sewer bill is around $16,” Keck said. “You’re talking about a $0.60 to $0.65 rate increase per month – less than a dollar per month. And you’d have to do that for three years.”
There is no question as to whether the city should undertake the $5 million project. Keck has said over the past few weeks that the project was being mandated by the state – the city has no choice in the matter.
That was spelled out in an agreed order between the city and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, dated September 19, 2018, just one month before the election which saw then-mayor Eddie Girdler defeated by current mayor Keck.
Keck circulated copies of that order to council members at Tuesday’s budget workshop, with Keck admitting they likely didn’t know the details of that order.
In the documents, the Energy and Environment Cabinet outlines 14 violations found with the wastewater plant’s output, taking place between June 2016 and October 2017.
Those violations include multiple instances of the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
The documents say that city officials participated in a conference call in which it did not admit nor deny the alleged violations, but agreed to resolve them.
The best financing option for the project the city has found is through a loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), a state program that is specifically designed to help Kentucky communities finance infrastructure and facilities the need to support their residents.
Somerset Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said that the KIA loan’s interest would be 0.25 % and would have a service fee of 0.25%, making the total interest on the payments 0.5%.
Any loan made through a bank would likely have an interest of five times that amount.
What’s more, the KIA loan is at a fixed rate – even if the loan is for 30 years, the rate would not increase.
Broyles then read out part of the KIA’s paperwork that detailed a special condition the city would have to undertake to get the loan. “The city shall pass an ordinance no later than July 1, 2021 which would increase user charges sufficient to maintain the debt service coverage at a ratio of one to one.”
Keck said that the city is aggressively pursuing grants that would also help with financing the project, but that officials should be prepared in case the entire $5 million has to be raised through the loan alone.
He also maintained that the project should have been started before he entered office.
“Look, I don’t like it. I wish this was done before I was ever sitting here,” he said, but said the rate increase was necessary even without the project. Wastewater employees continue to get raises just like the employees in other departments, and materials and supplies cost more, and fuel costs keep rising.
“If you don’t do anything, eventually you’re going to get caught saying we don’t have no money,’ he said.
Keck was quick to point out that the city as a whole was doing fantastic, and that the rate increase is limited only to sewer rates – this will not affect natural gas or water rates.
Keck, along with Water and Wastewater Department Head Dana Whitis told the council about a new project that is a new, much needed revenue source for the wastewater department – one that is budgeted to bring in $300,000 next fiscal year.
The city is now accepting “leechate” from a local landfill, “de-watering” it.
Keck said leechate “is, more or less, landfill water,” or the runoff that comes from collecting garbage.
Whitis said the sludge is found on garbage trucks, and the city’s garbage contributes to that runoff when it is put in the landfill.
An intermediate company hauls the landfill’s leechate back to the city for processing.
Keck said the program has the potential to grow in the coming years.
Councilor Tom Eastham pointed out that treating the leechate was an environmental benefit, saying it keeps the raw leechate from draining out from the landfill into the local landscape.
