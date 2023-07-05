Somerset’s Buffalo Wings and Rings is a popular place to eat for many Pulaskians. Now, it’s got an award to prove it’s one of the best in the business.
In June, the Somerset restaurant was named Franchise of the Year at the annual Buffalo Wings and Rings Convention. The award was presented to owner Mike Whitaker and other Wings and Rings staff, who traveled to Savannah, Ga., to attend the convention.
Whitaker said the honor was a surprise.
“We want to thank our employees for all their hard work and the community for all they’ve done to support us. They’re the ones who really made this award possible,” he said.
The award is given each year to the franchise that is “a passionate and dedicated Wings and Rings brand advocate with a strong desire for collaboration, natural drive for continuous improvement and an unwavering commitment to our vision that sets the standard for other franchises.”
Whitaker said the Somerset location was nominated by Franchise Business Coach Doug Morrison, who works with franchises regionally out of his Cincinnati office.
Locally, Director of Operations Curtis Combs may have jump started the application by listing out the efforts undertaken by Wings and Rings General Manager Kyle Varney. That includes connecting the restaurant to Kentucky’s online Keno games through the Kentucky Lottery; bringing in live music on Friday evenings; enclosing the patio; implementing a variety of promotions such as $0.89 Wing Tuesday, Saturday Fight Nights, “Buckets of Beer” and all-day Cheeseburger Special on Wednesdays; new signage; and a realignment of the restaurant’s televisions to better view large events like the Super Bowl.
And most of that, according to Combs, is thanks directly to Varney.
People like Combs and Whitaker can come up with the directives and plans, Combs said, but “you have to have a manager that has that fire in their belly to do things.”
Plus most of those directives were completed in about a three-month period, “which is more than most stores do in two years,” Combs said.
For his part, Varney said some of the things that help his restaurant stand out is its consistency in terms of the sales from week to week, as well as the quality of food and the “really good staff that ensures quick, prompt service.”
Varney also noted that the restaurant participates in a lot of dine-and-donate promotions to help local organizations.
Those evenings are fundraising opportunities, where the organization picks a night in which 10% of the restaurant’s sales go toward helping them.
“We try to do two per month, so we’re not overextending ourselves,” Varney said, as those nights can be busier and require more staff to be on hand.
Wings and Rings has partnered on dine-and-donate nights with school organizations like sports teams or the cheerleading teams, as well as helped the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society and raised money and awareness for breast cancer causes.
In addition, Whitaker said the restaurant gives back to the community in other ways.
“We try to do a lot for the community. We’re feeding the VIP tent at Masters Musicians Festival next weekend – we do that for free – and we do the [Somerset-Pulaski County] Chamber [of Commerce] golf tournament and the United Way golf tournament,” he said.
As far as the restaurant goes, all three men noted that Wings and Rings has a new drinks menu for their very busy bar. But, as Whitaker points out, they prefer to be known as a family sports restaurant, not just as a bar.
That means keeping a wide variety of family favorite foods on hand. Besides having both wings and onion rings, as the name suggests, the restaurant has a selection of hamburgers, sandwiches, shrimp and salads for main courses, as well as a variety of sides and starters, including parmesan garlic aioli fries, ranchero tots and buffalo chicken nachos.
