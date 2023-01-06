A woman accused of threatening a local optometrist's office with a gun was arraigned Friday morning in Pulaski County District Court.
Love Leann Phelps, 48, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after she reportedly threatened employees at Eye Health of Somerset, located on Parker’s Mill Way.
During a Friday court appearance, Phelps was appointed a public defender, attorney Shelby McClure, who entered a plea of not guilty on Phelps’ behalf.
Phelps has been charged with Attempted Murder, five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Burglary; Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License and Resisting Arrest.
According to PCSO, a call came into 911 Thursday morning stating there was a woman inside the building threatening a doctor.
The investigation by the Major Crimes Task Force determined that an employee of Eye Health of Somerset heard a female beating on the front door of the building. That employee unlocked the door, and the suspect pushed her way past the employee and began yelling at her.
The suspect then demanded to speak with an optometrist working there, who came out to to the front area to meet with her.
“Phelps became irate, threatening to kill the doctor and trying to convince the doctor to go into a separate room with her,” a PCSO press release stated.
“Phelps was asked to leave the property on several occasions. Phelps refused to leave the property and pulled her jacket back, exposing a pistol she had in a holster. Phelps removed her pistol from the holster and pointed the weapon in the direction of individuals in the business. [Those] individuals fled the building in fear.”
Witnesses saw Phelps leave the parking lot in a black van, according to the report.
Sheriff Bobby Jones, who was responding to the scene, observed a woman and vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the area close to the business and conducted a traffic stop.
Jones asked the driver of the vehicle – later identified as Phelps – whether she was armed with a weapon, and the Sheriff stated Phelps showed him a pistol which she refused to turn over to him.
“Sheriff Jones was able to remove the weapon from Phelps and place her into custody,” according to the PCSO press release.
During the course of the investigation, PCSO discovered the van Phelps was driving was stolen from the Pulaski County Funeral Home, PCSO stated.
Phelps was taken into custody and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she remains as of press time.
PCSO was assisted at the scene by the Major Crimes Task Force, Burnside Police Department, and Somerset Police Department.
The case remains under investigation by PCSO Detective Ryan Jones.
