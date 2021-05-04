MONTICELLO, Ky. — A routine traffic stop on Monday night by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Somerset woman.
Jessica Brumley was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — 2nd or greater offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance—1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance — 3rd degree (drug unspecified); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began when Wayne County Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Meadows conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations on East Ky. 90.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Brumley, who was a pasenger in the vehicle, indicated drug paraphernalia were in the car. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya, which led to the discovery of syringes, and several new small plastic baggies known to be used in the sale of illegal narcotics, inside a purse belonging Brumley.
When Dennis and Meadows told Brumley she would be taken for a search of her body, she admitted to having heroin mixed with Fentanyl on her. The illegal narcotics were recovered with a total weight of 13 grams. Also nine orange tablets were recovered on her which was identified as Clonazepam.
The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Brumley was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
