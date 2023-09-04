A Somerset woman was taken into custody following a Wednesday traffic stop in the Nancy area of Pulaski.
Julie Troxell, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Over 2 Grams) (Methamphetamine, as well as Failure to Wear Seat Belts and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
According to PCSO, the investigation began when detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were conducting drug interdiction in Nancy.
Detective Tan Hudson observed a female operating a vehicle who was not wearing her seat belt. Detective Hudson ran the registration and was told the status of the vehicle required him to verify the insurance. Detective Hudson conducted a stop of the vehicle.
While conducting the stop, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene with his K-9, Leo. Detective Massey deployed Leo to conduct a walk around of the vehicle, after which detectives conducted a search of the vehicle.
They located a bag under the driver side seat containing approximately 87.8 grams of methamphetamine.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Tan Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477, or leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. The public can remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by using the PCSO mobile app on either Google Play or the App Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.