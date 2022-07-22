In the early hours of July 15, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Pitman pulled over a vehicle of which Karen Michelle Burton, age 48, was a passenger.
Burton had an active warrant for a previous indictment by a grand jury for first-degree drug trafficking and was arrested by Pitman summarily.
Pitman did not find any contraband on Burton’s person during the arrest. Upon being detained, Burton twice told her booking officer, Deputy Jailer Kim Ellis, that there were no illegal items in her possession. During the course of her detainment, Deputy Ellis discovered a plastic baggie containing a 7.56 grams of a what Sheriff Greg Speck reports to be “a white crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.” To be clear, it has not been confirmed that the substance in the baggie found on Burton was “meth” or any other illegal substance.
Burton was ultimately charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. She was also charged with first-degree “Promoting Contraband” and Tampering with Physical Evidence for her attempt to conceal the baggie of the unknown substance.
Burton remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Bail and a set court date have not yet been reported by Sheriff Speck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.