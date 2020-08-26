A Somerset woman was arrested on drug- and weapon-related charges as well as outstanding warrants following a routine traffic stop early Monday morning.
Alicha Dawn Eastridge, 38, is facing new charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, 2 or more grams methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. She was also served with a Pulaski County indictment for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, less than 2 grams meth) and a Wayne County indictment for various drug-related charges.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Tan Hudson was patrolling on South US 27 around 3:25 a.m. Monday when he saw a 2007 Mazda with a cracked windshield and conducted a traffic stop on Coomer Drive.
Eastridge, a passenger in the vehicle, was immediately arrested when Dep. Hudson learned from Pulaski 911 Dispatch Center that she was wanted on the two indictments.
The deputy then searched the vehicle — finding digital scales and a handgun under Eastridge's seat. The driver — 34-year-old William Green of Somerset — was not charged.
Eastridge was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where, according to the sheriff's office, female deputy jailers discovered approximately three grams of meth hidden on her person.
During her arraignment, Eastridge pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is expected to appear in Pulaski District Court on September 2 for a preliminary hearing. In regard to the local indictment, she is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 17.
At press time, Eastridge remained lodged at PCDC under multiple bonds.
