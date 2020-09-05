A Somerset woman was injured Friday at approximately 10:19 p.m., when she reportedly made a U-turn into the path of a Somerset Police cruiser.
According to a SPD report, Catlyn Beach, 18, was making a U-turn at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 when the Kia she was operating was struck in the right side by a cruiser which was driven by Somerset Police Officer James Mayfield.
A witness told SPD Sgt. Greg Guffey that the Kia was in front of her in the left turning lane on northbound U.S. 27 while stopped at a red light. The witness said Beach's vehicle entered the intersection while still having a red light and began a U-turn to proceed south when she was struck by the cruiser.
Mayfield said he was traveling southbound on U.S. 27 in the middle lane when the Kia made a U-turn in front of him.
A SPD review of in-car video footage from the police cruiser shows Mayfield's vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 27 at 37 mph. When the cruiser entered the intersection, the Kia pulled into its path. The video shows the traffic light turned yellow as the cruiser entered the intersection and struck the Kia in the right side.
Beach was transported by Somerset/Pulaski EMS to LCRH with complaints of minor pain. A 17-year-old passenger in the Kia and Officer Mayfield were not injured in the collision.
SPD was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
