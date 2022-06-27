Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck in Rockcastle County that caused the death of a Somerset woman.
According to KSP, Faith A. Jenkins, 26, of Somerset, passed away due to injuries sustained in the wreck.
She was a passenger on a motorcycle being operated by Matthew S. Sheridan, 32, of Somerset.
KSP reported that the two were on a 2007 Harley Davidson traveling north on I-75 in Rockcastle, near the 72-mile marker around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.
The initial finding is the rear wheel of the motorcycle blew out causing Sheridan to lose control of the motorcycle and laying it down on its side. Both were taken by Rockcastle EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Berea. Sheridan was later transferred to the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Jenkins succumbed from her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Neither party involved in the collision was wearing a helmet, according to KSP.
Trooper Cory Jones is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11 London, Madison County EMS, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Brodhead Police Department, Rockcastle Sheriff’s Office and Madison Coroner’s Office.
