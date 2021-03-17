A local woman died Wednesday as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident that occurred just before noon at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ringgold Road.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, SPD responded to the scene on the former Cumberland Parkway portion of Ky. 80 at 11:47 a.m. Upon arrival, Sergeant Andrew Salmons determined that Carol Whitson, 55, of Somerset, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape south on Ringgold Rd. when she failed to stop for a red light — entering the intersection where her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2007 Dodge Sprinter Van driven by Allen Weaver, 46, of Jamestown.
The impact from the collision resulted in Whitson being ejected from her vehicle, and the Dodge van overturning.
According to SPD, Whitson was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision. Weaver had minor injuries he received treatment for while at the scene.
The SPD Accident Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene for further investigation. The roadway was shut down for several hours while the collision was reconstructed.
Officers were assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department, Somerset/Pulaski EMS, Somerset Pulaski County Special Response/KY Haz-Mat 12 and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 8.
